Virginia Magero age 96 late of New Lenox, IL. Passed away peacefully at her home on January 6th. Beloved wife of the late Victor Magero. Loving mother of James (Gwendolyn) Magero, Nancy (Maurice) Halpin, Maryann (Patrick) Matyasec and Teresa Kubiszyn. Proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Dolores Croix, the late Ed Karmowski and the late Anne Karmowski. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude Caritas. Funeral was Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox to St. Jude Church for Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Visitation was Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3 – 8 PM. For online register visit www.hickeyfuneral.com
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on Jan. 16, 2020