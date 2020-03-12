Home

William E. "Bill" Toomey

William E. "Bill" Toomey Obituary
Age 76, a resident of New Lenox, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Josephine (Maier); loving father of the late William E. " Billy" Toomey Jr., Christine (Christopher) Sanchez, and Janet Toomey; cherished Opa of Samantha and Alec Sanchez; and Grandpa to Robin Toomey, Billy Toomey, and Jenny Toomey; also survived by his beloved dog Murphy, siblings, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents William E. and Dolores (Carlin) Toomey. Bill was a United States Army Veteran and retired from the CTA after 27 years of dedicated employment. He was an avid wrestling fan and past Boy Scout leader Troop #3418. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on Mar. 12, 2020
