|
|
BOWMAN Alec Herbert
of Burwell and latterly Queens Court Bottisham. Passed peacefully away on Monday 7th October 2019 aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved husband to the late Joan and dad of John, Joyce and Alan. A dear Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (Abbey Chapel), on Friday 18th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to The Queens Court Comfort Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 16, 2019