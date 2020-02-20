Home

of Fordham, passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital, on Thursday 2nd January 2020, aged 95 years, resulting from a tragic road traffic accident in December. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 26 th February at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to Fordham PCC (for the Church Fund) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 27, High Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs, CB7 5HA. Tel: 01353 720222
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
