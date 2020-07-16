Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:15
funeral route Angela will leave her family home
Freshfields
Angela STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON

Angela of Newmarket, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 8th July 2020, aged 66 years. A beloved Wife to Eddie and a much loved Mum of Claire. Dear Nannie to Charlie and Joe. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at the Cambridge City Crematorium. For those who wish to pay their respects along the funeral route Angela will leave her family home in Freshfields at 11.20am on Monday 27th July. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 16, 2020
