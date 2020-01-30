|
MONKHOUSE
Anne
'Joyce' of Newmarket and formerly the Isle of Man. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, aged 82 years. Loving partner of the late Geoff. Beloved mother to Barbara, Jackie and Darrell, Nanna Grey to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 5th February at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made payable to the My Wish Charity West Suffolk Hospital and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020