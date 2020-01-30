Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00
St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium
Bury St Edmunds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne MONKHOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne MONKHOUSE

Notice Condolences

Anne MONKHOUSE Notice
MONKHOUSE

Anne

'Joyce' of Newmarket and formerly the Isle of Man. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, aged 82 years. Loving partner of the late Geoff. Beloved mother to Barbara, Jackie and Darrell, Nanna Grey to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 5th February at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made payable to the My Wish Charity West Suffolk Hospital and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -