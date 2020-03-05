|
ROLINSON Anne (nee Hammond)
Died peacefully on Sunday 23rd February 2020 at home in Hargrave, Suffolk formerly of Millfields Stetchworth. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Funeral to take place on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, near Risby, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6RR. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to MAF - Flying for Life and/or World Horse Welfare c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 5, 2020