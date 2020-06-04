|
|
PETHICK
Anthony 'Tony'
passed peacefully away at his home in Newmarket, on Friday 29th May 2020, aged 67 years. Beloved husband to Lyn. A much loved dad of Sarah and Clare and dear grandad. Brother to Andrew and best friend of Frank. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to either Parkinson's UK or St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 4, 2020