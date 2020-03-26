Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
15:00
St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium
PERKINS

Arthur Of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday 15th March 2020 in his 90th Year. Beloved husband to Peggy and a much loved dad of John, Julie and Andrew. A dear grandad to Simon, Jonathan, Christian and Sara. Funeral service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be left at the service in favour of The Alzheimer's Society or sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
