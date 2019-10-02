|
|
CLAYTON-SMITH Audrey
Aged 97. Beloved wife of the late George. Audrey passed away peacefully at the RMBI Care Home, Cornwallis Court, Bury St. Edmunds on Thursday 19th September 2019. A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral Service at 3:00pm on Friday 11th October 2019, St. Edmunds Chapel, The West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby, Bury St. Edmunds IP28 6RR. Family flowers only please. Donations will be greatly appreciated in Audrey's memory for the Alzheimer's Society. For all enquiries, please contact Southgate of Newmarket, Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 2, 2019