GARDNER
Audrey of Moulton. Passed away peacefully on Friday 21st February 2020, Aged 82 Years. Beloved Wife to Reginald and a much loved Mum of Janet, David, Diana, Sue and Andrew. A dear Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to be held with that of the late Reg at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday 17th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to either The East Anglian Air Ambulance or The My Wish Charity West Suffolk Hospital and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020