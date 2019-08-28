|
MASON
Audrey Mary
Late of Kentford.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 22nd August 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife to the late Denis and a cherished and much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service to be held The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds
(St Edmunds Chapel) on Thursday 5th September at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Action Medical Research and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 28, 2019