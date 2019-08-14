Home

Avis COLES

Avis COLES Notice
COLES

Avis

Formerly of Bottisham, passed peacefully away, surrounded by her family at Hargrave House, Stansted on Friday 9th August 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, mum and grandma. Funeral service at Bottisham Parish Church on Friday 23rd August at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden, CB11 3AQ or via Avis' In Memory Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
