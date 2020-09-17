Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Barbara BAILEY

Barbara BAILEY Notice
BAILEY

Barbara Louise (Tilly)

formerly of Kirtling, Cheveley and Saxon Street. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 13th September 2020, aged 97 years. Beloved wife to the late George and much loved mum of Robin and Keith. Dear Grandma to Kay and mother in law of Pat. Due to current restrictions a cremation service is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 17, 2020
