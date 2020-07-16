|
|
MARTIN Basil John
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Friday 10th July 2020, in his 98th year. A beloved husband to the late Dorothy and much loved Dad of Trevor and Gail. A dear Grandad and Great Grandad. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 16, 2020