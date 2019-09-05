|
SIMPKIN
Betty
Of Burwell passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th August 2019 aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Leslie and a wonderful mum, nana and great-nana. Funeral service to be held at Burwell Baptist Church on Friday 6th September at 2:30 pm, followed by interment. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 5, 2019