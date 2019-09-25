Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
14:00
St Martins Church
Exning
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill CAISLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill CAISLEY

Notice Condolences

Bill CAISLEY Notice
CAISLEY

Bill (Charles) of Exning. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband to the late Hazel and a much loved Dad and Grandad. Funeral Service to be held at St Martin's Church, Exning on Wednesday 9th October at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to 'Newmarket Day Centre CIO' Charity No. 1160955 and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.