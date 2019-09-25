|
CAISLEY
Bill (Charles) of Exning. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband to the late Hazel and a much loved Dad and Grandad. Funeral Service to be held at St Martin's Church, Exning on Wednesday 9th October at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to 'Newmarket Day Centre CIO' Charity No. 1160955 and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019