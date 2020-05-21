|
Bill of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away at his home on Sunday 17th May 2020, aged 64 years. Wonderful husband to Julie and a much loved dad of Jason. Dear father-in-law to Sammy and precious grandad to Benjamin. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Bill will leave Paddocks Drive, Newmarket at 11.30am on Tuesday 2nd June and travel along the Avenue, to arrive at the West Suffolk Crematorium where a private funeral service is to be held. No flowers please, but if desired donations may be made payable to Mesothelioma UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8, 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 21, 2020