BOON
Brenda of Burwell and formerly Ripon. Sadly passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted wife to the late Andy. Much loved mum of Tracey and Paul and a dear Gran and Great-Gran. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 6th December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to The Oncology Endowment Fund 9056 and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 21, 2019