Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Brenda JAGGARD

Brenda JAGGARD Notice
JAGGARD

Brenda

of Saxon Street. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th August 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved wife to the late Les and a much loved Mum of Alison and Caroline. A dear Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Due to current restrictions a cremation service is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. A service of thanksgiving is to be held with a date to be announced. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to The Stroke Association and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 13, 2020
