Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel of The West Suffolk Crematorium
Bury St Edmunds
BENNETT

Brian Of Burwell, passed peacefully away on Sunday 22nd December 2019, aged 84 years. Dear partner to Heather and a much loved Dad and Grandad. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel of The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
