|
|
CHAPMAN
Brian Thomas
of Burwell. Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 17th April 2020, aged 84 years. Brian was the head of a very loving family with Margaret for 52 years. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made payable to The Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket
Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket. CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020