Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian CROWDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian CROWDER

Notice Condolences

Brian CROWDER Notice
CROWDER

Brian Cecil

of Barton Mills Died on 17th November 2019 aged 98 years. Adored father and grandfather to Julie and Oliver and loved for his kindness, warmth and fun by his extended family and friends; everyone will miss his wonderful sense of humour. The funeral service will take place at 12:00 noon on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel - cheerful clothes please! Family flowers only but donations, if wished, to Samaritans of Bury St Edmunds & West Suffolk c/o G R Peachey & Son, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -