CROWDER
Brian Cecil
of Barton Mills Died on 17th November 2019 aged 98 years. Adored father and grandfather to Julie and Oliver and loved for his kindness, warmth and fun by his extended family and friends; everyone will miss his wonderful sense of humour. The funeral service will take place at 12:00 noon on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel - cheerful clothes please! Family flowers only but donations, if wished, to Samaritans of Bury St Edmunds & West Suffolk c/o G R Peachey & Son, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 28, 2019