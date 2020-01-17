Home

More Obituaries for Brian JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian JONES

Notice Condolences

Brian JONES Notice
JONES Brian

of Cheveley, passed away very peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020, after living with cancer for just over two years. Husband of Jan, and father of Dominic and Elisabeth. Funeral service to be held at St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Wednesday 29th January, at 2.00pm. No flowers please, donations may be made payable to "Cancer Research UK" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
