Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00
St Martins Church
Exning
Brian PEACHEY

Brian PEACHEY Notice
PEACHEY Brian

of Exning. On Thursday 19th September 2019, aged 93 years.

Long term partner to the late Freda Barber. Funeral Service to be held at St Martins Church, Exning on Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Rookery Medical Centre Trust Fund Charity No: 1048868, and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
