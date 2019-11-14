Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Bridget of Newmarket, passed away on Sunday 3rd November 2019, aged 96 years. Much loved wife to the late Harry, beloved mum to Graham and a dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 28th November, at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to 'Dementia UK' and forwarded to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
