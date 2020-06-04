|
PETTITT
Bryan formerly of Burrough Green. Passed peacefully away at his home in Newmarket, on Friday 29th May 2020, aged 82 years. Much adored husband of Julia and a much loved dad to Lesley and David. A dear Grandad and Great-Grandad who will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at St Mary's Churchyard, Woodditton with a celebration of Bryan's life to be announced later. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to either the British Lung Foundation or St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 4, 2020