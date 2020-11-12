|
RIX
Carol of Gazeley. Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 2nd November 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved wife to Alan and much loved mum of Anthony and Sarah. Loving mother-in-law and friend to Allison. A dear Grandma to Daniel, Jack, George and Shannon and Great-Grandma to Tilly-Mae. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to either The Bury Stray Cats Fund or The Lake District Mobility Organisation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 12, 2020