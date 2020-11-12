Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol RIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol RIX

Notice Condolences

Carol RIX Notice
RIX

Carol of Gazeley. Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 2nd November 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved wife to Alan and much loved mum of Anthony and Sarah. Loving mother-in-law and friend to Allison. A dear Grandma to Daniel, Jack, George and Shannon and Great-Grandma to Tilly-Mae. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to either The Bury Stray Cats Fund or The Lake District Mobility Organisation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -