LANE
Charles 'Dick'
of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on his 94th birthday, on Friday 20th September 2019. Beloved husband of Olive. Devoted dad of Carolyn and Richard, doting grandad of Charlie, Alex and Imogen, and a loving brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Newmarket on Monday 30th September at 11.00am, followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to the Cardiac Unit, West Suffolk Hospital or the G4 Culford Ward, and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019