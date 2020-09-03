Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hyde-Chambers Funeral Service
33 Meredith Road
Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 6ED
01473 747999
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles OSBOURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles OSBOURN

Notice Condolences

Charles OSBOURN Notice
OSBOURN

(Charles) Roy

Aged 96. Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 25th August 2020, which would have been his and Doreen's 69th wedding anniversary. Much loved and devoted husband to Doreen, father to Grant, father-in-law to Claire, and grandfather of Max, Laura and Alex. Greatly and sadly missed by his family and all that knew him. A good life, well lived. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Roy for the British Heart Foundation would be gratefully received via Hyde-Chambers Funeral Home. Due to the current circumstances, the funeral will be close family only.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -