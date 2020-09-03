|
|
OSBOURN
(Charles) Roy
Aged 96. Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 25th August 2020, which would have been his and Doreen's 69th wedding anniversary. Much loved and devoted husband to Doreen, father to Grant, father-in-law to Claire, and grandfather of Max, Laura and Alex. Greatly and sadly missed by his family and all that knew him. A good life, well lived. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Roy for the British Heart Foundation would be gratefully received via Hyde-Chambers Funeral Home. Due to the current circumstances, the funeral will be close family only.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 3, 2020