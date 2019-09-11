Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
14:30
Saxon Street Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie SURRAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie SURRAGE

Notice Condolences

Charlie SURRAGE Notice
SURRAGE Charlie Of Saxon Street. Passed away after a short illness on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 75 years. A beloved husband to June and a much loved dad and wonderful grandad. Private cremation service followed by a Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Saxon Street Methodist Church on Monday 23rd September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Dogs Trust and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.