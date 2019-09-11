|
SURRAGE Charlie Of Saxon Street. Passed away after a short illness on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 75 years. A beloved husband to June and a much loved dad and wonderful grandad. Private cremation service followed by a Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Saxon Street Methodist Church on Monday 23rd September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Dogs Trust and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
