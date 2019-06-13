|
SMITH
Christine
Of Thetford, passed away peacefully on 2nd June, aged 61 years. Much loved and treasured wife, mum, nan, sister and auntie, also a very special friend to so many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 3.00pm. Flowers welcome, or if desired, donations in memory of Christine are for The Ambulance Wish Foundation. These may be made at the service or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 13, 2019