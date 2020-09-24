|
|
HURRELL
Christopher
Chris Hurrell of Brinkley, and formerly Stetchworth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15th September 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved Husband of the late Enid and much loved Dad of Debby, Nigel and Andrew. He will be missed by many. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to My Wish Charity, this will benefit The Macmillan Unit, West Suffolk Hospital and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 24, 2020