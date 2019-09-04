Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Newmarket
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice GLIBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice GLIBERT

Notice Condolences

Clarice GLIBERT Notice
GLIBERT

Clarice (Pat)

Of Mildenhall formerly Newmarket passed peacefully away on Thursday 22nd August 2019 aged 88 years. A dearly loved Mum, Nana & Great Nana. A service of celebration to be held at St Mary's Church Newmarket on Thursday 12th September at 11.00am followed by interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques Payable to my wish charity) mat be left at the

service of sent c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildehall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.