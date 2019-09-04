|
GLIBERT
Clarice (Pat)
Of Mildenhall formerly Newmarket passed peacefully away on Thursday 22nd August 2019 aged 88 years. A dearly loved Mum, Nana & Great Nana. A service of celebration to be held at St Mary's Church Newmarket on Thursday 12th September at 11.00am followed by interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques Payable to my wish charity) mat be left at the
service of sent c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildehall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019