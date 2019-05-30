|
CLEM TOMPSETT
The family of the late Clem Tompsett would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service at Ely Cathedral and for the cards, letters and messages of sympathy. Also, to those who cared for Clem, staff at Staploe Medical Centre, Addenbrookes Hospital and Soham Lodge. Donations in his memory, which will be sent to EACH amounted to £3252.00. Finally, a big thank you to Funeral Directors, G R Peachey & Son, Mildenhall.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 30, 2019
