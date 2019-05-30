Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Notice

Clem Tompsett Notice
CLEM TOMPSETT
The family of the late Clem Tompsett would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service at Ely Cathedral and for the cards, letters and messages of sympathy. Also, to those who cared for Clem, staff at Staploe Medical Centre, Addenbrookes Hospital and Soham Lodge. Donations in his memory, which will be sent to EACH amounted to £3252.00. Finally, a big thank you to Funeral Directors, G R Peachey & Son, Mildenhall.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 30, 2019
