|
|
BRAY
Clive of Newmarket. Sadly passed away on Tuesday 14th April 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband to the late Thelma. Much loved dad of Andrew and Helen and a dear grandad to Alistair, Claudia, Faith, Joseph and Laurel. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice or NHS charities together and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020