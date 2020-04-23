Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive BRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive BRAY

Notice Condolences

Clive BRAY Notice
BRAY

Clive of Newmarket. Sadly passed away on Tuesday 14th April 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband to the late Thelma. Much loved dad of Andrew and Helen and a dear grandad to Alistair, Claudia, Faith, Joseph and Laurel. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice or NHS charities together and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -