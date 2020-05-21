|
|
PRYKE
Clive Richard formerly of Burwell; Sadly passed away at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Tuesday 5th May 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved brother to Jean, dear brother-in-law to Barry, loved uncle, great-uncle, nephew and cousin and a dearest friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Private Funeral Service. Donations if wished for The Fragile X Society and sent via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jean-horwood in Clive's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 21, 2020