BAILEY
Cristina
Of Kirtling. Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th May 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Much loved mum to Michael and Linda and dear grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium
(St Edmunds Chapel) Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday 5th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors,
25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 23, 2019