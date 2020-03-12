Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG

Daphne WARBY

Notice Condolences

Daphne WARBY Notice
WARBY

Daphne of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th March 2020, Aged 95 Years. Beloved Wife to the late Cyril and a much loved Mum of Graham and Ian. Dear Grandmother to Philippa, Tom, Imogen and Jory and a Great Grandmother of Esme. Mother in Law to Liz and Claire. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church Burwell on Friday 20th March at 3:30pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -