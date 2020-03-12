|
|
WARBY
Daphne of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th March 2020, Aged 95 Years. Beloved Wife to the late Cyril and a much loved Mum of Graham and Ian. Dear Grandmother to Philippa, Tom, Imogen and Jory and a Great Grandmother of Esme. Mother in Law to Liz and Claire. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church Burwell on Friday 20th March at 3:30pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020