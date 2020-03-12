|
GILBERT
David of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th March 2020, Aged 79 Years. Loving husband to Ann. A much loved father of Graeme and Ruth and a dear Grandad. Funeral service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 19th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to either St Mary's Church Preservation Trust (Burwell) or Save the Children Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020