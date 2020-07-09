Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for David PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David PALMER

Notice Condolences

David PALMER Notice
PALMER

David Albert

Passed peacefully away at Gracewell of Kentford on Tuesday 30th June 2020, aged 78 years. Formerly of Newmarket and Fordham. Dearly loved husband to Helen, brother to Pauline and dad to Russell and Simon. Step-dad to Thomas, Katie, Russell and Jonathan and much loved Grandad to Amber, Ivy, Millie, Finlay and Faye. Dearest uncle to Matt and Amy. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. No flowers please but donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -