PALMER
David Albert
Passed peacefully away at Gracewell of Kentford on Tuesday 30th June 2020, aged 78 years. Formerly of Newmarket and Fordham. Dearly loved husband to Helen, brother to Pauline and dad to Russell and Simon. Step-dad to Thomas, Katie, Russell and Jonathan and much loved Grandad to Amber, Ivy, Millie, Finlay and Faye. Dearest uncle to Matt and Amy. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. No flowers please but donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 9, 2020