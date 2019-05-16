|
Of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Friday 10th May 2019, aged 91 years. A dear uncle to Janette and Philip, dear brother-in-law of Christine, and a good friend to Muriel and Malcolm Canning. Funeral Service to be held at The Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Thursday 6th June, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made payable to "Racing Welfare" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 16, 2019