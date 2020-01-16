|
BRISTOW
Denise
of Mildenhall, former Nurse at Newmarket General Hospital, passed away on Sunday 5th January 2020 aged 68 years. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Nanny, Sister and Aunty. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA, Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 16, 2020