Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise BRISTOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise BRISTOW

Notice Condolences

Denise BRISTOW Notice
BRISTOW

Denise

of Mildenhall, former Nurse at Newmarket General Hospital, passed away on Sunday 5th January 2020 aged 68 years. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Nanny, Sister and Aunty. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA, Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -