TOWNSEND
Dennis William
Of Burwell, Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17 th July 2019, aged 91 years. Loving Husband to Doris, much loved Father, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk crematorium Abbey Chapel, Risby, Bury St Edmunds IP28 6RR on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 12:30pm, followed by light refreshments at the lounge, Ash Grove Burwell, Cambridge CB25 0DR. Flowers welcome or donations to the Alzheimer's Society may be left at the service or sent to Ely Funeral Directors, 30 Forehill, Ely, CB7 4AF Tel: 01353880555
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 31, 2019