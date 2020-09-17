Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Derek APPLEYARD

Notice Condolences

Derek APPLEYARD Notice
APPLEYARD

Derek "Snap"

of Exning. Passed away peacefully on Friday 4th September 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband to Betty. A much loved Dad of Chris and Michael and dear Grandad to Jon and Tom. Due to current restrictions a private cremation service is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please

but donations may be made payable to The Injured Jockeys Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 17, 2020
