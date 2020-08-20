|
|
BLYTH
Derek
of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved husband to Jean and a much loved Dad of Karen and Steve. A dear Grandad and Great-Grandad. Due to current restrictions a cremation service is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (ACT) and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 20, 2020