CLEMENTS
Derek
of Burrough Green; Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday 2nd June 2019, aged 72 years. A much loved father to Cheryl, Paul and the late Christopher, grandad and brother, who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service at Brinkley Parish Church on Thursday 4th July at 2.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Brinkley Parish Church (The Church Fabric Fund) may be sent c/o H.J. Paintin Ltd., 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 13, 2019