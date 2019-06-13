Home

POWERED BY

Services
HJ Paintin Ltd
43 High Street
Linton, Cambridgeshire CB21 4HS
01223 891226
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Clements

Notice Condolences

Derek Clements Notice
CLEMENTS
Derek
of Burrough Green; Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday 2nd June 2019, aged 72 years. A much loved father to Cheryl, Paul and the late Christopher, grandad and brother, who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service at Brinkley Parish Church on Thursday 4th July at 2.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Brinkley Parish Church (The Church Fabric Fund) may be sent c/o H.J. Paintin Ltd., 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.