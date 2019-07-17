Home

Of Freckenham, passed peacefully away on Sunday 7th July 2019, aged 92 years. A dearly loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. A service of celebration for Derrick's life to be held at St Andrew's Church, Freckenham on Tuesday 23rd July at 1.00pm followed by cremation at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to St Andrew's Church, Freckenham c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 17, 2019
