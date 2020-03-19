Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG

Des BUTLER

Notice Condolences

Des BUTLER Notice
BUTLER

Des

Of Burwell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th March 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved husband to the late Thora, a dear dad to Sharon and a beloved grandad and great grandad. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Burwell, on Wednesday 25th March at 11:30 am, followed by Burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to 'Burwell Surgery' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -