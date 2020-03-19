|
|
BUTLER
Des
Of Burwell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th March 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved husband to the late Thora, a dear dad to Sharon and a beloved grandad and great grandad. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Burwell, on Wednesday 25th March at 11:30 am, followed by Burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to 'Burwell Surgery' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 19, 2020