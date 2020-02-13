Home

Diane Of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 6th February 2020, in her 80th year. Beloved mum to Sam, Naomi and the late Tim and a dear Nan. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmunds chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 21st February at 12.00 noon. Family Flowers only please but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to The Pinford End Residence Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
